Rourkela: FASTag system has been introduced on L&T Biju Expressway or State Highway-10, which extends from Rourkela to Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh, much to the ease of the commuters travelling on this busy road. The system came into effect from January 10 at midnight. There was a long-standing demand for the implementation of the FASTag system on this road. Two toll gates, one near Masnikani and another near Rajgangpur, have been brought under the FASTag system thus making travelling easier, Sundargarh RTO Parshuram Sahu said.

Sundargarh Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan took note of the public inconvenience due to long waiting time at the two gates and directed for implementation of FASTag. The Masnikani gate was made operational from January 10 at midnight while Rajgangpur gate was made operational January 13 midnight. Expressing happiness over the development, the Collector said, “This will make travelling easier, safer and comfortable.

Those who have recharged their balance will be automatically linked to the FASTag account. No extra money will be deducted from their FASTag account.” Meanwhile, RTO Sundargarh and Rourkela have already started an awareness campaign about this new development. The teams are requesting all to refrain from paying cash and make payments through digital mode.