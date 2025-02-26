Fasting on Mahashivratri is not just a spiritual practice but also a test of patience, discipline, and self-control. Devotees observe the fast with great devotion, abstaining from food and sometimes even water, while engaging in prayers and meditation. However, long hours of fasting can lead to hunger pangs, fatigue, and mood swings, making the journey challenging. This is where humour plays a crucial role in uplifting spirits and making the process more bearable.

Hence, we have curated a list of posts on Mahashivratri that are going viral on ‘X’, bringing smiles to fasting devotees.

The following post depicts the epic war between Asuras (demons) and Devatas (Gods) under normal circumstances and a brief truce between the two groups exclusively on Mahashivratri. The post was shared by ‘X’ user ‘Paapi Gudiya’.

The following post was shared on ‘X’ by popular handle named ‘SwatKat’ glorifying fasting on Mahashivratri.

The following post was shared by ‘X’ handle Raja Babu. The viral video captures a man riding a bull while shouting ‘Kailashpatinath Ki Jay’.

The next ‘x post shared by a popular handle named Sagar features a light-hearted take on those who fail to keep a fast.

The next post features a snap from the film ‘Bramhastra‘ giving a romantic turn to fasting.

The following post shows the cessation of hostilities between Devatas (Gods) and Asuras (demons) on Mahashivratri.

Many devotees are sharing humorous takes on self-control, making the spiritual fast a bit more fun. These light-hearted posts are helping people stay motivated while they seek Lord Shiva’s blessings!

PNN