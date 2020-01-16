Keonjhar: A tribal girl studying in an Ashram school in Keonjhar died December 31, 2019 even as her father accused the school authorities of neglect. He demanded action against those responsible for the death of the girl. He lamented that no compensation was provided to him.

Reports said, Nabin Hembram, a resident of, Janadhanpur, had admitted his only daughter Tapaswini Hembram to Ramachandrapur Ashram school. She, 13, was studying in Class-5. She was affected by diarrhoea December 31.

Nabin alleged that his daughter was not provided medical treatment and sent home.

He also said that when her son went to school to see her, the authorities hustled him to take away his sister home.

“As we are poor and uneducated, we could not protest and took our daughter home, but on way her condition grew critical. She was admitted to the district headquarters hospital where she succumbed,” Nabin bemoaned.

“If my daughter had been hospitalised in time, her life could have been saved,” he noted, demanding stern action against the school authorities for their negligence.

As per provision, if a student falls sick, the school authorities are mandated to treat her without sending her home.

Ramakant Patra, a social activist, said, ”It is unfortunate that the district administration has not taken action against the school authorities who are trying to suppress the matter.”

However, district welfare officer Pradyumna Das said Nabin himself had taken his daughter home. “His daughter had not died in the school. After getting the investigation report, action will be taken in this regard,” he made it clear.