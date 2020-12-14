Angul: A father and son duo attempted to immolate themselves at around 11am Monday in front of the Angul district collectorate.

Also read: ‘Karaka’ waterfall faces admin neglect in Kalahandi district

However, the police personnel deployed there averted the self-immolation bid.

According to police sources, the father and son were identified as Suresh Behera and his son Ajay of Suluda village in Talcher.

The father and son lost their ancestral land after being displaced, owing to mining activities by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Despite running from pillar to post, their family has not been rehabilitated so far, the old man and his son alleged.

“We had come to commit suicide. We met the district Collector and he said that a sub-committee will be formed by the last week of December and our matter will be raised,” the depressed father expressed.

“I have not been rehabilitated with a job. Status quo of the land lost to MCL should be maintained. The coal stacked on my land by MCL must be cleared till my matter is solved,” the son demanded.

PNN