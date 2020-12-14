Koksara: Despite being gifted by nature with dense forest cover and rich scenic beauty, the ‘Karaka’ waterfall in Kalahandi has been facing neglect by the district administration for several years.

The apathetic attitude of Kalahandi district administration has raised deep concerns among local denizens and intelligentsia.

‘Karaka’ waterfall is located in the Sahajakhola forest area of Amapani panchayat under Koksara block in Kalahandi district. Hundreds of tourists and picnickers, from the district as well as outside, throng the waterfall area during winter season every year, some locals said.

One would reach the waterfall after covering a distance of about 15 km on national highway from Koksara block headquarters in the district.

However, the tourist destination lacks basic amenities like a urinal, the local denizens alleged. The locals have demanded for its development. It will certainly contribute to the district’s economy, they opined.

PNN