Baripada: A court in Mayurbhanj district sentenced a father and his son to life Imprisonment Thursday for killing a 45-years-old man over a land dispute two years ago.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Madan Murmu, 52, and Lalmohan Murmu, 25.

On February 10, 2020, the father-son duo assaulted Sukdev Marandi, 45, with an axe at a paddy field near Jamupani village in Gorumohisani block. The victim died on the spot.

The judgement was based on a medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, additional public prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

PTI