New Delhi: Hours after Android users reported glitches while logging into Twitter after it crashed Wednesday, the microblogging site rolled out an update on the Google Play Store.

Earlier in the day, the firm had acknowledged the issue and said it had started fixing it.

“We are investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it is opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” the micro-blogging site tweeted.

The glitch happened apparently due to the roll-out of an update to its first-party app bringing it to version 8.28.

The update caused the app to immediately crash upon launch on Android.

Those who have already installed the update and are not able to use Twitter, could go to the app’s info page and clear data and storage to get it working again.

Those users who have not installed version 8.28 can visit the Play Store listing and tap the overflow menu in the top-right corner to uncheck “Enable auto-update.”

(IANS)