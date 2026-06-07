Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has launched an initiative to equip female students with advanced skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

As part of the initiative, the Higher Education Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Edunet Foundation to implement the AI Careers for Women (AICW) programme across higher education institutions in the state.

The first phase of the programme aims to train 1,000 women students during the current academic year, with a cumulative target of 5,000 women students by 2028, according to an official statement.

Participants will receive structured training in high-demand domains such as AI, data science, machine learning, generative AI, data analytics, cyber security and responsible AI, equipping them with skills increasingly sought after by industries worldwide, it said.

To facilitate effective implementation, Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar, will function as the Hub Institution, while four to five nearby colleges will serve as spoke institutions under a “Hub-and-Spoke” model.

Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies are shaping the future of work. Through this initiative, we aim to empower our young women with globally relevant skills, enhance their employability and create greater opportunities for them in the digital economy.”

Odisha is committed to fostering an inclusive and innovation-driven education ecosystem that prepares students for the opportunities of tomorrow, he said.

The initiative aims to empower young women with industry-relevant digital skills, improve employability and create pathways to high-value careers in technology-driven sectors, officials said on Sunday.

The programme is expected to play a crucial role in bridging the gender gap in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and technology fields while enabling women students to participate more actively in India’s growing digital economy, they said.

One of the most significant features of the initiative is that the entire programme will be offered free of cost to participating institutions and students, ensuring that women from diverse socio-economic backgrounds have access to world-class technology education, industry mentorship and career opportunities without any financial burden, the officials informed.