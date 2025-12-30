Kendrapara: Much to ornithologists’ delight, migratory winged species are arriving in batches from the Himalayan region to Odisha’s wetland sites in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district.

The marshy and swampy wetland spots in Bhitarkanika have again emerged as a congenial and human-interference-free winter habitat for feathered guests from cool northern hemispheres.

The cool atmospheric conditions during the winter months encourage these migrant species to temporarily leave their original habitat. The Chilka and Bhitarkanika wetland spots in Odisha are the favoured destination of migratory birds, an official said.

He said flocks of these winter guests are crowding the Satabhaya, Habelikhati, Ekakula, and Raipatia water bodies and creeks. The habitat of these birds extends around a ten-kilometre stretch.

They wing their way in and around the water bodies, adding to the scenic beauty of the place. There is ample food security for the birds as the place is crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and nullahs are free of human interference, he said.

Prominent among the winged visitors to Bhitarkanika this time are Indian Skimmers, Grey Pelicans and White-backed vultures, Lesser adjutant, Greater spotted eagles. All of these sighted species are conferred endangered status under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red Book Data, containing the list of highly threatened animals worldwide, the official noted.

These apart, other prominent birds sighted this time are Black-tailed godwit, Northern pin-tail, Lesser whistling duck, Grey plover, Egret spotted bills, Oriental darter, White Belley Seagull, and black-necked stork.

These migrant avian creatures are arriving from the northern hemisphere and cool places like Ladakh, and they used to prefer the Bhitarkanika wetland for its unique ecosystem and cool and serene environment, conducive for their winter habitation.

