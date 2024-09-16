New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh said the Wrestling Champions Super League, announced by former wrestler Sakshi Malik and Geeta Phogat, is like “people organising dangals” and the federation has no role in it.

“That might be their personal thing. Like people organise dangals. WFI has no role in it and we don’t support such leagues,” the WFI chief told IANS.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geeta shared a joint statement on social media platform X Monday. Paris Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Aman Seherawat has also joined the duo in their new endeavour and extended his full support.

The two of us have come together to create the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL). The WCSL, a world-class international league, will skill & strengthen our wrestlers to dominate the sport globally by taking on the world’s best in a hyper-competitive, expertly supervised environment with best-in-class support systems in place,” the statement read.

“We are delighted that Aman shares our vision and is joining us on this journey. “This league is a very commendable initiative that will help Indian wrestling greatly and therefore I want to be a part of it and support it fully”, he said. We look forward to working closely with this bright young star of Indian wrestling.

“Although founded by the two of us, the WCSL is a national mission committed to respecting & working in close partnership with all stakeholders… Our hearts beat only for India, for Indian wrestling, & for Indian sport. Come, let’s build the sporting India of our dreams mil ke, ek saath!” it added.