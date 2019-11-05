Bolangir: CDMO of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) gave appointment to a female attendant in ultrasound room of the hospital Monday, following the instruction of district Collector.

Sources said Bolangir Collector Arindam Dakua had made a surprise visit to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital to review the healthcare and infrastructural facilities.

Dakua underscored the need for maintaining transparency and quick delivery of healthcare services to the patients. His visit has come when the government is laying stress on 5-T on all services.

While interacting with the patients, Dakua came to know that the women patients in the hospital are having problems in the ultrasound room due to unavailability of a female attendant.

The women told Dakua that they do not feel free to share their problems with the male technician in the ultrasound room, sources said.

Dakua instructed CDMO Daitari Sahoo and superintendent Mahendra Nayak of the hospital to appoint a female attendant as soon as possible.

PNN