Agra: A female constable has succumbed to coronavirus in a hospital in Agra, just three days after she gave birth to a baby girl.

The woman, 27, died Wednesday. She was posted in the Bilhaur police station of the Kanpur district (Uttar Pradesh) and had come to her in-law’s home in Ishwar Nagar in Agra on maternity leave April 1.

She delivered a baby girl at the Lady Lyall Hospital May 2 and was discharged May 4 after her sample was collected for the COVID-19 test.

On Wednesday morning, her condition deteriorated as she was unable to breathe properly and was having cold and fever.

The family took her to a private hospital but she was not given admission there. Later, in the afternoon, she breathed her last.

Wednesday evening, the health officials informed the family that her test result has been found Covid-19 positive.

Her husband, who works in private finance company, left the body of the deceased in their car and waited for health workers to take away her body.

The husband, the newly-born girl and mother-in-law have been quarantined and their sample have been taken for testing.

The sanitisation of the residential area has also started.

Arvind Kumar, SHO of Sikandra, said, “The woman’s husband informed us about her death and the health department is now doing its work.”

Earlier May 2, the father-in-law of the deceased, Randhir Singh, had died in Delhi due to liver ailment. However, his sample had tested negative.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old constable, who succumbed in the S.N. Medical College on May 1, had also tested positive for corona.

The deceased policeman’s family would be paid Rs 50 lakh compensation by the state government, as he was posted on Covid-19 duty.

Agra is the biggest corona hotspot in Uttar Pradesh.

IANS