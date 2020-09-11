Keonjhar: Forrest department officials Friday recovered the carcass of a female elephant calf from Barabanka reserve forest under Sadar range’s Janghira section in Keonjhar forest division.

The officials estimated her age to be around three. However, the officials are yet to establish the cause of the animal’s death.

Some of the top officials being not aware of such an incident has left many surprised.

When contacted, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Ghanshyam Mahanta said he had not received any information regarding this.

That said, Anandapur DFO (wildlife) Ajit Satpathy, who is also DFO in-charge of Keonjhar division, confirmed it that a carcass of a female elephant calf had been recovered from Barabanka reserve forest.

Meanwhile, forest department officials visited the spot, conducted a postmortem of the animal and then buried it as per guidelines. A probe into the incident is underway.

With this, five elephant death cases have so far been reported from this district this year.

PNN