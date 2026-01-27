Bhubaneswar: A female wild elephant was found dead in a forest in Bolangir district Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of a wild elephant was spotted by locals in the Muribahal range of the Bolangir forest division, who intimidated the forest department personnel. After receiving information, local forest personnel rushed to the spot and launched an inquiry, they said.

Speaking to the media, Siba Prasad Naik, Range Officer, Muribahal Forest Range, said the elephant had been moving from Titlagarh to the Muribahal Forest area over the past few days. It was found dead this morning, he said.

While the exact cause of death remains undetermined, Naik said that a postmortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the cause and age of the animal.