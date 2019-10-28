Sundargarh: A carcass of a female elephant was recovered from a forested area near Bakharatola village under Banki forest range in Sundargarh district Monday morning.

The villagers first spotted the carcass guarded by an elephant herd before immediately informing the forest department officials who along with veterinary doctors rushed to the spot.

The carcass would be buried after a post mortem and following all the procedures, it was learnt.

Sources said that the herd was spotted moving around the locality last night. The jumbo accidentally came in contact with a live wire resulting in its death.

The live wire was suspected to be laid out to protect farmlands from wild animals.

It has been a common practice by the farmers to fence their farmlands with electric wire to save their crops from wild animals. These live wires often prove fatal for the animals and sometimes claim human lives as well.

PNN