Rome: FIFA is intending to allow teams to make five substitutions in a game in leagues that are set to be played out in hotter environments and tighter schedules after the coronavirus pandemic, according to Italian Referees Association President Nicola Rizzoli.

“I believe FIFA intend to allow five substitutions. In a phase of the season with many games one after the other and in elevated temperatures, we’ll have to all take a step forward to help everyone,” Rizzoli was quoted as saying by Sky Sport Italia.

While a number of leagues in Europe have announced premature ends to the season, including the French Ligue 1, Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga and England’s Premier League have made it clear that they intend to complete the season.

Rizzoli said that strict medical measures will be put in place for the leagues to be operated under. “We need to behave differently, including when it comes to social distancing, to avoid risks.

“We also require a cultural step forward that I hope can be positive for everyone. We are working with UEFA and other major leagues to set out the code of behaviour.

“We’re also working to reduce risks to a minimum, as usually there are four people in the VAR booth, but it would be reduced to three, all of them wearing masks and protective gloves.”

