Sambalpur/Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday announced that the Sambalpur Football Academy would be transformed into a world-class training hub with the development of FIFA-standard infrastructure worth Rs 15 crore.

During his visit to the academy in Sambalpur, Majhi reviewed its facilities and praised its contribution to nurturing football talent in the state. He said, “The academy will soon be equipped with three FIFA-standard full-sized football grounds and two state-of-the-art futsal courts, significantly strengthening Odisha’s football ecosystem.

Rs 15 crore will be spent on the project.” Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Majhi lauded the academy’s commitment to sports development. Recognising its contribution to grassroots football, the state government has entrusted the academy with a new responsibility under the annual CM Cup Football Tournament initiative.

Beginning this year, it will provide high-quality residential training to 30 talented footballers below the age of 14 selected through the grassroots-level CM Cup competition. The CM said the selected players would receive free professional coaching, boarding, lodging and quality education.

Arrangements are also being made for their admission to nearby educational institutions to ensure their academic development alongside sports training. Expressing confidence in the academy’s future, Majhi said that, with upgraded infrastructure and advanced coaching facilities, the Sambalpur Football Academy would continue to produce outstanding footballers and contribute to Odisha’s sporting success in the years ahead.

Established in 2007 as a wing of the Samaleswari Sporting Club, the academy has emerged as one of Odisha’s leading football training centres, producing hundreds of talented players over the years. Many of its trainees have represented Odisha in national-level tournaments across various age categories, bringing laurels to the state.

Among those present during the visit were Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal, former MLA Nau ri Naik, IG Himanshu Lal and Sambalpur Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar.