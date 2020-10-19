Mumbai: Top star of the Hindi film industry Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, has responded ‘very well’ to the medical treatment. This information was shared by a family member here Monday. The person said that Sanjay Dutt is battling the disease very positively.

In August, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments. This would be to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

“The news was like he has got six months or this month to live. But it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started here. He has responded very well to the treatment,” a family member said.

“He went for his test today (Monday) and the results have come out very good. With God’s grace and everyone’s blessings, he has responded very well,” the member added.

The actor was last seen in Sadak 2. Dutt opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time last week in an Instagram video. It was shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

“This is a recent scar in my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon,” Sanjay Dutt said in the clip posted October 14.

The actor is gearing up for the shooting of his next, KGF: Chapter2, in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Dutt’s entry into Kannada films.