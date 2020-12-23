Bhubaneswar: Stating that misinformation is now the greatest enemy of social harmony, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked his party’s student wing leaders to fight against misinformation.

Addressing the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) leaders here Wednesday, Naveen said, “Today’s age is of digital and social media. Its impact is being very much felt on every sphere of life. But, social media is also flooded with misinformation. Many a time, the information that comes on social media and even on mainstream media is not true. Thus, you have to fight against this misinformation.”

“Misinformation is the greatest enemy to social harmony. If we are not alert, it will destroy our community and unique identity,” he said. The BJD supremo asked the students leaders to disseminate the right information among people, setting aside the misinformation.

He also gave three mantras to BCJD members. “First, you should do hard work for complete utilization of your inherent potential and create your own identity. Secondly, never forget your duty towards your family and parents. Thirdly, use your full potential for the development of our society where we have grown up and got educated.” The Chief Minister reminded the students about the unique identity of Odisha and Odia pride. He mentioned the contributions of great leaders of Odisha for the development of the state and the Odia community.

Inaugurating the state executive body meeting of the BCJD, the ruling party’s organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das urged student leaders to work for the state and its pride, and spread Naveenism in every village of the state.

“An Odia will decide the future of Odisha, not a person seating in New Delhi,” Das said. He also appealed to the BCJD leaders to fight against corruption. During the executive meeting, the party has conducted a written test of all members to know their knowledge about the contributions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and former CM Biju Patnaik for the development of Odisha and Odia community. The committee passed a few political resolutions including implementation of provisions of the Odisha University Act, declaration of results of all examinations within 30 to 45 days of the tests,among others.