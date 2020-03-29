Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in Swiggy, the leading online food aggregator service chain, to deliver quality and hygienic food to citizens through online means.

As per sources at the largest civic body of the state this will help people, particularly the working class, who are facing difficulty in getting food delivery due to the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In another development, the BMC has started 41 small markets/haats at different locations across the state capital in order to decongest the big daily markets and to ensure the practice of social distancing as per the SOP devised by the state government in order to contain the community spread of COVID-19. The local markets/haats are being organised under the active supervision of senior BMC officials in all three administrative zones of BMC in the city.

The BMC authorities have also engaged delivery vans to ensure supply of vegetables in every nook and corner of the city (in all three zones) so that people would not be worried over the supply of green vegetables.