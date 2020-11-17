Bhubaneswar: The Union government had recently ordered that all online news portals and content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and others be brought under the purview of the information and broadcasting ministry.

It is fair to say that creative minds have not welcomed the move. As it is the first step towards censoring online content, filmmakers are of the view that it will lead to gagging of their creative freedom. However, some are also of the opinion that in recent times, various OTT platforms have streamed mediocre and profane content which led to the Centre’s move.

Throwing light on the scenario, Joyeeta Roy, an industry expert, said, “Until now, OTT platforms were not under any regulation. However, due to the pandemic, these platforms are booming and are increasingly more in demand. This necessitates governmental regulations as more and more people are going to watch it for entertainment.”

Meanwhile, city-based filmmaker Amartya Bhattacharya, who has worked on multiple movies screened in OTT platforms, said, “I am completely against censorship of any kind. The censorship trend will destroy the multidimensional fabric of this nation. Besides, no one is ever forced to view any content on any platform.”

Talking about the quality of content in OTT platforms, producer Swastik Choudhury said, “OTTs give viewers access to some wonderful stuff from other countries and across languages. But in recent times, it has transformed from being a place for artistic content to a near mainstream content provider. In a way, once they have made their base, most OTTs have shunned good content for commercial entertainments.”

“Originally, OTT platforms were created purely for private entertainment. It has captivated a sizable population, though it is relatively new in India,” said vice president, Aao TV, Siddhartha Mohapatra.

“Keeping OTT platforms under standard regulation will standardise content keeping Indian culture in mind. It is too early to anticipate anything as the guidelines are yet to be formulated, but certainly there will be space for variety of contents including adult ones,” he said.

Actress Sindura Rout, who debuted in OTT platforms with a Hindi web series, said, “There should be filters in these platforms as people under 18 years of age also watch it. Filmmakers who slip adult content into these programmes to increase viewership will stick to their concept and be matured while filming.”

Similar views were shared by actor Partha Sarthi Ray who said it was important to put a break to some extremely bad quality pornographic content in such platforms.

Filmmaker Akshay Parija said, “Censorship isn’t about censoring just bold content or language. It also means banning content that could affect people negatively. I don’t think the Centre has the intention to disrupt the entertainment scene and creative aspects of the OTT platforms.”

