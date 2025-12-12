Mumbai: The film fraternity Thursday poured heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth as the superstar celebrated his 75th birthday. Starting from his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to industry veterans like Kamal Haasan, Jackie Shroff and Dhanush, tributes flooded social media. Many described the actor as a legend whose impact continues to inspire generations.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wished a Happy Birthday to her superstar father Rajinikanth.

Sharing a glimpse of Thalaiva’s birthday celebration on social media, Aishwaryaa dropped a photo feeding birthday cake to her doting father.

Her birthday wish for her dad went like this, “My life.. My father..Happy Birthday Thalaiva…(sic)”.

For the unaware, Aishwaryaa even helmed Rajinikanth in her first directorial venture, Lal Salaam, in which the superstar performed an extended cameo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

Dhanush, who was married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, took to his X handle and wrote, “Happy birthday thalaiva,” followed by folded hands, star-struck, smiling face with sunglasses, and red heart emojis.

The Tere Ishq Mein actor shared on his X handle, “Happy birthday thalaiva (sic),” accompanied by folded hands, star-struck, smiling face with sunglasses, and red heart emojis.

Acclaimed actor Kamal Haasan took to social media and posted a still with the superstar as the two twinned in black.

“75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic),” Haasan’s birthday wish read.

75 years of a remarkable life.

50 years of legendary cinema.

Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth. pic.twitter.com/4Lx5m7zfFw — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2025

Politician, producer and actress Khushbu Sundar, who wished Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth a happy birthday on Friday, has called the actor, “God’s favourite child”.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for actor Rajinikanth, with whom she has acted in a few films, the actress wrote, “Happiest birthday to the one and only Superstar of Indian cinema, Padma Vibhushan Thiru @rajinikanth avi. God’s favourite child. Blessed in abundance. A man who tells us nothing can stop you if you have the dedication, patience, perseverance, humility, and never say no attitude, anything is achievable. You are an institution Sir. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

Actor Jackie Shroff’s birthday wish for Rajinikanth included a picture posing with the superstar on the micro-blogging site, along with the “Kaavaalaa” track from the 2023 film “Jailer” as the background score.



PNN/Agencies