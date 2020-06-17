Mumbai: Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu and Taapsee Pannu among many others have paid homage to soldiers who were martyred during a face-off with China in Ladakhs Galwan Valley.

Twenty Indian armymen were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh Monday night, Indian Army said Tuesday.

Here’s what they have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: “They sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.”

Akshay Kumar: “Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families.”

Hrithik Roshan: “It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace.”

Ajay Devgn: “Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat. RIP Brave Hearts. My thoughts are with your families during this hour. #GalwanValley #IndianArmy.”

Mahesh Babu: “Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind.”

Sanjay Dutt: “Mourning the loss of our brave jawaans who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My condolences to their families & salute to the Indian Army who has always put the nation first! #JaiHind.”

Taapsee Pannu: “As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted.”

Sonakshi Sinha: “We will forever be indebted to you’ll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget.”

Rakul Preet Singh: “Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news . My heart goes out to their families . The nation salutes you #JaiHind #IndianArmy what will it take for peace to prevail.”

Abhishek Bachchan: “Salute and respect to our soldiers in #GalwanValley. Deepest condolences to their families and their brothers and sisters in the forces. #JaiHind.”

Huma Qureshi: “Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers #GalwanValley We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our bravehearts.”

Kajal Aggarwal: “A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

Riteish Deshmukh: “I bow down to every martyred soldier. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Deepest condolences to the families of these great sons. Our Brothers. #GalwanValley #JaiHindKiSena.”

Ronit Roy: “Salute to all the Indian Army personnel who lost theirs lives in the #GalwanValley while protecting the nation. Condolences and prayers to their families. Amar Rahega Veer jawan! Salute. Jai Hind.”

Hansika Motwani: “Salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. Let’s pray for the bereaved families. My deepest condolences to their families???? #saluttothebravehearts #RIP brave hearts #JaiHind #IndianArmy.”

Esha Deol: “RIP brave hearts.”