Mumbai: As he turned 56 Tuesday, a slew of Hindi film personalities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh and Simi Garewal among many others took to social media to wish the ‘King of Romance’.

As it’s the superstar’s birthday, #HappyBirthdaySRK is among the biggest trends on Twitter.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely birthday note for SRK.

Sharing a photograph with the ‘Dilwale’ star, Ayushmann wrote: “Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua! (Hope you and your family stay safe. This is the wish that has come from my heart).”

Malaika Arora walked down the memory lane and shared a still with SRK from their hit song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from ‘Dil Se’.

In the caption, she wrote: “23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one. Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing.”

“This year… this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



Veteran actress Simi Garewal tweeted: “Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you’ve weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining..”

The Best Compliment SRK might have ever received in his Life, You really deserve each and every word of SImi Ji👍👍👍 https://t.co/Lv7zTHJwn2 — Prince Khan (@killerkhans) November 1, 2021

Filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan wrote a simple message.

“Dear Shahrukh bhai @iamsrk wishing you a very happy birthday…God bless you with best of everything in life. Lots of love,” the message read.

Dear Shahrukh bhai @iamsrk wishing you a very happy birthday..God bless you with best of everything in life. Lots of love❤️❤️🤗🤗🤲🏼🤲🏼 — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) November 2, 2021

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that he only has love for him in his heart.

“Our forever favourite!!!! Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk – we only have love for you in our hearts . #HappyBirthdaySRK @geneliad.”

Our forever favourite!!!! Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk – we only have love for you in our hearts . #HappyBirthdaySRK @geneliad pic.twitter.com/N1LJsrVvVo — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 2, 2021

Mrunal Thakur dropped a picture with SRK and captioned it: “Happy Birthday SRK.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote: “Happy birthday to the man where the buck stops. Here’s to grace, class and all things blessed…#HappyBirthdaySRK.”

Musician Vishal Dadlani said “stay strong” to SRK.

“Happy Birthday, @iamsrk May your open arms always be a metaphor for an India that includes all. Stay strong,” Dadlani added.

Happy Birthday, @iamsrk. May your open arms always be a metaphor for an India that includes all. Stay strong. 🙏🏽🤘🏽🤗 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 2, 2021

Rahul Dev wrote: “Here’s wishing the ‘Shah’ of entertainment, @iamsrk a very happy, healthy and blessed birthday…#HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukh Khan.”

Shah Rukh’s ‘Chennai Express’ co-star Nikitin Dheer thanked the star for being “gracious”.

“Happy Birthday Shah Sir, thank you for being as gracious as you are. Wish you health and happiness! Love and respect always @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK.”

Happy Birthday Shah Sir, thank you for being as gracious as you are. Wish you health and happiness! Love and respect always 🙏🏼 @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/ENP74l4v64 — Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) November 2, 2021

Actress Aahana Kumra called SRK her inspiration.

“Happiest birthday @iamsrk! May you always be my inspiration to entertain, to work hard, your humility and above all your dignity! God bless you and your family! Have a great year!”

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned an emotional note for Shah Rukh and said to the world he may be the most charismatic and intelligent man but he has had the privilege of seeing a more humane side of the popular star.

He reminisced meeting him on the sets of “Karan Arjun” for the first time when he tagged along with his late father Yash Johar to hang out with Kajol, not realising how Shah Rukh would shape his life and career.

“His charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact… But I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… An unmatchable father… A rock solid husband… A loving brother and an indispensable friend… He is all that and so much more…

“Love you so much Bhai… May every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. Happy birthday!” Johar said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Actor Bipasha Basu said, “Happy birthday to the charismatic @iamsrk God bless you and your family always.”

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who worked with Shah Rukh in many films including “Anjam”, “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Devdas”, simply tweeted, “Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming @iamsrk. May you live a long and happy life.”

Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming @iamsrk. May you live a long and happy life.😍🎂 pic.twitter.com/g9E4Znsu5a — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Forever ruling Happy Birthday SRK @iamsrk.”

Jaideep Ahlawat, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh in “Raees”, recalled how he was star-struck working with him then and feels the same even today.

“‘Aap Nire Ishq ho’ … I still remember this Day … Got Star-Struck first time in my life but you being you made sure that I feel relaxed before this scene. I still get star struck whenever I meet or see you. Thank you for everything KING SRK. Happy B’day Sir,” he said.

“Aap Nire Ishq ho” … I still remember this Day … Got Star-Struck first time in my life but You being You made sure that I feel relaxed before this scene. I still get star struck whenever I meet or see you. Thank you for everything KING SRK. Happy B’day Sir @iamsrk ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8fgzEt7i1H — Jaideep Ahlawat (@JaideepAhlawat) November 2, 2021

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who directed Shah Rukh in two “Don” movies, hailed the superstar as “one of the kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people”.

“Happy [email protected] Big hug .. Love and best wishes always,” he added.

To one of the most kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people I know .. Happy birthday @iamsrk .. big hug .. love and best wishes always. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 2, 2021

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who was among the few people to come out in support of Shah Rukh in recent times, also marked the day with a throwback photo with the superstar.

“My 1st Boss in Mumbai!The one I learnt so much from… My introduction to d world o cinema! Thanku @iamsrk 4teaching me most beautiful lessons-of dreaming big, taking risks n 2 be unafraid o the unknown.Happy B’day 2my first boss,n the one I love d most! #ShahRukhKhan (sic)” she wrote on Twitter.

Dhillon had earlier served as a script supervisor on Khan’s 2009 home production “Billu” and later wrote the screenplay and dialogues for his superhero film “Ra.One”.

My 1st Boss in Mumbai!The one I learnt so much https://t.co/sFfSRReygY introduction to d world o cinema!Thanku @iamsrk 4teaching me most beautiful lessons-of dreaming big,taking risks n 2 be unafraid o the unknown.Happy B’day 2my first boss,n the one I love d most! #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/CsVAIYvGfr — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) November 2, 2021

She is set to collaborate with Shah Rukh and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on an upcoming movie.

Several leading production houses including Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Yash Chopra-led Yash Raj Films, among others who have worked with the actor in several movies, also wished him on his birthday.

On their official Twitter handle, Dharma Productions wrote the famous dialogue from their 1998 blockbuster hit “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

“Tum ek baar jeete ho, pyaar bhi ek baar karte ho, par iss smile par phir bhi baar baar marte ho! Celebrating the lovable and timeless, @iamsrk!Red heart #HappyBirthdayShahrukhKhan,” the tweet read.

Tum ek baar jeete ho, pyaar bhi ek baar karte ho, par iss smile par phir bhi baar baar marte ho! Celebrating the lovable and timeless, @iamsrk !❤️#HappyBirthdayShahrukhKhan pic.twitter.com/MpJ0kFjnRg — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 2, 2021

Yash Raj Films wrote, @iamsrk – A phenomenal superstar and a complete entertainer. #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan”

Prior to Aryan Khan’s arrest and later bail, Shah Rukh had begun filming for Siddharth Anand’s film, reportedly titled Pathan.

The movie, which marks the actor’s return after a hiatus of three years, is backed by YRF and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor has also started work on another film, being directed by noted South filmmaker Atlee.