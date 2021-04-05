Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has imposed weekend lockdown to curtail rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Hence the producers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi have announced another postponement of the film’s release. Insiders said Monday that due to re-emergence of COVID-19 the film industry is staring at huge losses.

The entertainment sector was in the recovery mode with theatre chains operating to full capacity from February. Even though occupancy remained at 50 per cent in Maharashtra, the industry was happy. However, now they feel with the announcement of weekend lockdowns, they will again suffer.

Producers, exhibitors and distributors said they are looking at an uncertain time ahead. The theatrical release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre and Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 have also been pushed back.

Vinod Bhanushali is the president of Media and Marketing, Publishing (TV) and Music and co-producer of several T-Series films. He said that it’s unlikely that the big movies will release in the current situation.

“Bollywood calendar is again going to be affected. We had a release in May during Eid, Satyameva Jayate 2, and at the moment, we are looking to arrive on that date. However, we will gauge the situation closer to the release of the film and take a call accordingly. The industry must stand in solidarity with regards to film releases,” Bhanushali said.

Producer Anand Pandit, who has postponed Chehre, hoped the industry will emerge stronger from the virus.

“The virus has been manipulating our lives. So we must trust our leaders and healthcare workers to make the decisions for us. The lockdown will have an impact but will people actually be entertained if they are worried about their health?” Pandit asked.

Exhibitors are more disheartened by the news of a weekend lockdown in Mumbai, as these are crucial days of business for theatres.

Nitin Datar, president, Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India, said they will incur huge losses.

“Before reopening the halls last year, we had spent a lot of money on improving the condition of theatres and maintaining COVID-19 guidelines. Our business had just begun with the release of some films earning decent collection in 50 per cent capacity,” Datar informed.

“Then night curfew happened and we lost out on two shows. Now this decision has come. Crores of rupees will be lost as the main business happens on weekends,” he added.

Team Sooryavanshi said diretor Rohit Shetty took the ‘brave and difficult decision’ to postpone the film’s April 30 release. The cop drama was originally set for release last year.

Exhibitor Sunny Chandaramani has 18 to 20 single-screen cinemas in Pune. He said they were bracing for another lull phase since they restarted in October last year after remaining shut for seven months.

“Maybe cinemas all over India will be closed again, except the South market. There will be huge losses. We were looking forward to the release of Sooryavanshi. Now with this situation, the dreams of many theatre owners are shattered,” Sunny stated.

Chandaramani estimates that Bollywood has lost about Rs 400 crore due to the state government’s new rule. Personally, he is looking at the loss of about Rs 30 to 40 lakh per month for all his theatres.

Datar also believes movie releases will be impacted due to the restrictions in Mumbai. “If Maharashtra closes down, entire India will be closed in a way as no one will release films. So theatres in other regions will also be hit,” he informed.

Rahul Bhandari, who has 17 cinema halls in places like Nagpur, Amravati among others in Maharashtra, said shutting them down is not the solution.

“In 50 per cent capacity, there was hardly 15 per cent occupancy that too over weekends. Cinemas have been closed for a year but COVID-19 cases were still there. The focus should be on creating awareness about the importance of wearing masks, sanitisation, maintaining social distancing, and vaccination drive,” he said.

Trade observer Himesh Mankad said release of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai may also be pushed. He added that 83 and Satyameva Jayate 2 might take the OTT route.

“The exhibition sector will suffer the most as they would not have any films to show. This might also lead to the shutting down of single-screen theatres. It is a bad scenario,” Mankad poinyed out.