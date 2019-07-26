Many couples from the film fraternity are romancing these days. Some manage to keep it under the wraps while some are openly expressing their love.

If reports are to be believed then ‘M.S Dhoni’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput is dating Riya Chakraborty. They are now holidaying in Ladhak. Not only this, another couple Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora openly confessed their relationship.

Let us list the celebrities who romancing these days

Alia-Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have expressed their love many times. Even during the Filmfare awards, Alia expressed her love to beau Ranbir in front of everyone keeping an eye contact with the Kapoor scion. If reports are anything to go by, both of them are going to marry very soon.

Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriends

Arjun Rampal became father of a baby boy July 18. The special thing is that Arjun has not yet married Gabriela and are still dating each other. Arjun has also shared a beautiful picture holding his baby boy’s little hand for the first time.

Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl

Former miss Universe Sushmita Sen is in the news for dating Rohman Shawl who is 15 years younger to her. It was reported in the past that Sushmita and Rohman are living in. Sushmita Rohman and her daughters keep posting photos on Instagram. On work front, Rohman is a model while Sushmita is not doing films anymore.

Shibani-Farhan

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been dating each other for more than a year. Shibani often keeps posting bold photos on social media but nowadays Farhan and Shibani are seen romancing between the ocean waves. Farhan and Shibani are likely to get married soon.

Arjun-Malika

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship is not hidden and both have been spotted together in holidaying. Recently they were on holidays in New York where they made their relationship official.

PNN/Agencies