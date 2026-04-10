Chennai: Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Sivakarthikeyan Friday sought strict legal action against those responsible for leaking actor Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan.

Taking to his X timeline, Telugu star Chiranjeevi wrote, “The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work.”

The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is something that deeply concerns me.

Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work. We stand one with KVN… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2026

He further wrote, “We stand one with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema.”

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan too urged people to wait for the film’s theatrical release and watch it in theatres.

Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, “Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people – please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents. Respect the hard work. Respect the industry.”

Every film is made with the passion, blood and sweat of hundreds of people – please avoid piracy. Kindly wait for the theatrical release and watch it in theatres. Whoever is responsible for this must face strict action. Respect the talents.

Respect the hard work.

Respect the… — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the makers of the film issued a statement in which they advised members of the public not to engage in any manner with the leaked content from their film, as any person found involved would face immediate legal action.

In a statement which it shared on its social media timelines, KVN Productions said, “We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film ‘Jana Nayagan’. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy.”

The production house further said, “We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws.”

Pointing out that every digital action was traceable, the production house informed the public that it had already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and that it was actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation.

“Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately,” the production house advised.