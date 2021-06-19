Kochi: Lakshadweep film personality Ayesha Sultana, Saturday, left for the island, to appear before the Kavaratti Police which had served her a notice to appear before them Sunday evening.

The complaint was registered by Lakshadweep BJP’s unit president Abdul Khader following the TV channel debate June 7, where she had alleged that the ‘Centre used biological weapons for the spread of Covid in Lakshadweep’, which according to the complainant is anti-national.

At the Kochi airport, Sultana said she has done no wrong while she appeared on a Malayalam TV channel and spoke about the spread of Covid in the island.

“I have done no wrong and I will appear before the police tomorrow as asked by them,” said Sultana, who is accompanied by her counsel too.

Incidentally, she had filed a petition before the Kerala high court seeking anticipatory bail as she feared her arrest.

The court however asked her to appear before the police and in case the police find the need to arrest her, she should be given bail.

The notice that has been served on Sultana by Sub Inspector Ameer Bin Mohammed contains charges under 124 A and 153 B of the CrPC, both of which are non-bailable offences.

Incidentally, following the move by Khader, several BJP leaders and workers in the island have resigned from the party.

Sultana hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep, and is based here. Besides being a model, she has worked in numerous films in Malayalam.

IANS