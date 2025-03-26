Baripada: The proposal to declare Similipal a national park remains pending despite the issuance of a preliminary notification nearly four decades ago, official sources said Wednesday.

According to sources, the Odisha Forest, Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Department first notified 303 square kilometers as “North Similipahar National Park” August 6, 1980, under Section 35(1) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In 1986, an additional 542.7 square kilometers were included, bringing the total proposed area to 845.7 square kilometers under Notification No. 19525/8F(T)8/85-FF & AH.

The area was then renamed “Similipal National Park.” However, the final notification under Section 35(4) of the Act is yet to be issued, the source added.

According to Section 35(3) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, after a preliminary notification, the district collector must issue a proclamation inviting claims from individuals regarding land rights within the proposed national park. This process allows for investigation, determination, and settlement of claims before final notification.

Following the proclamation period, the Mayurbhanj district collector forwarded the proposal for final notification to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden of Odisha. The recommendation was sent through office letter No. 206/FSO, dated October 15, 2024. However, the proposal remains pending with the state government, the source informed.

The proposal for final notification under Section 35(4) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is still under government consideration, according to the source.

With Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia in charge of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, and Krushna Chandra Mohapatra heading the Housing and Urban Development department, along with President Droupadi Murmu holding the highest office in the country, hopes are high that Similipal will soon receive its final national park status.

PNN & Agencies