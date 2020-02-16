Centurion: Heinrich Klaasen hit 66 off 33 balls as South Africa posted an imposing 222 for six in the third and final Twenty20 international against England at SuperSport Park Sunday.

Klaasen, 28, took full advantage of his first appearance in a home international this season, hitting four sixes and four fours just as it had seemed South Africa were faltering after a blistering start between Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock.

Bavuma (49) and De Kock (35) raced to 84 for the first wicket before both were out in quick succession. De Kock fell to Ben Stokes in the eighth over and Bavuma was bowled by leg-spinner Adil Rashid three balls later.

Stokes and Rashid bowled well in tandem until Klaasen got into his stride with some powerful strokes.

Stokes (two for 35) and Tom Curran (two for 33) were England’s best bowlers against a sustained assault by the hosts.

The tourists conceded nine wides as the bowlers were put under pressure on a high-scoring ground.

AFP