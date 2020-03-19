New Delhi: Soon after a Delhi court Thursday paved the way for the hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, the victim’s mother Asha Devi said that ‘this is the moment of justice for the whole country’.

Speaking to this agency over the phone, Asha Devi said, “The whole nation has got justice today. It’s not only a joyous moment for us but it is an extremely happy moment for each family who has a daughter. Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace.”

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana observed that there is no plausible reason to suspend the execution of death sentence of the Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts and dismissed their application seeking a stay on the hanging.

The four convicts – Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31) will now be hanged by the noose Friday, March 20 at 5.30 am for brutally raping and murdering December 16, 2012 a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later dubbed as ‘Nirbhaya’.

The death-row convicts, represented by advocate AP Singh, had knocked on the doors of the trial court two days before the hanging seeking a stay on their execution on the grounds of pending legal remedies.

IANS