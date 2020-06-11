Keonjhar: Good news for Paudi Bhuyan, a primitive tribe living in Keonjhar district! The state government has decided to form Paudi Bhuyan Development Agency (PBDA) to carry out community specific development work for them.

This agency will be formed in line with Juanga Development Agency (JDA).

Report said that there are 130 hamlets inhabited by Bhuyan tribes in 21 panchayats under Bansapal block.

The SC/ST Welfare department has passed a resolution in this regard and issued a letter to the district administration June 4, stating that the PBDA has been formed for 130 hamlets.

The agency is expected to push development of this primitive tribe which is reportedly reeling under deprivation and underdevelopment.

It was stated that eight Juanga hamlets like Hatishila, Bayakumuti, Bayapandadhar, Gonasika, Upararaidiha, Jantari, Duarishuni and Talapada are under the JDA, while the PBDA will work for development and welfare of the Juangas.

The BDO of Bansapal block will be tasked the additional charge of special executive office for the PBDA while the Collector will be its chairperson.

PD (DRDA) and PA (ITDA) will be deputy chairpersons of the PBDA.

MP, tehsildar, block chairperson, DFO, DDA, DDH, district soil conservation officer, district welfare officer, CVDO, LDM, DEO and all sarpanchs under this block will be its member secretaries.

The DWO has been tasked to register the agency under Society Registration Act-1860.

PNN