Kolkata: After a gap of 84 days, shooting for Bengali TV serials began here in studios Thursday. Shooting restarted stakeholders in the entertainment industry having resolved their differences a day earlier. The differences were ironed out in a meeting over the issue of medical insurance for COVID-19. The meeting was attended by West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas, representatives of actors, technicians and producer.

Shooting restarts

One of the producers said, shooting for five serials began at three studios since morning. The serials are Trinoyoni, Joy Baba Loknath, Chunni Panna, Durga Durgeshwari and Prothome Kadambini.

“We are maintaining all safety protocols. We are using sanitisers, checking temperature by thermal guns and not allowing crowding at sets. Wearing of masks is compulsory even for artistes on the floor except during shoots. Everything has passed off smoothly till now,” said Leena Gangopadhay, a producer.

“Shooting for our serials began as scheduled. All safety protocols have been made as per the standard operating procedure (SOP),” said a spokesperson for ‘SVF Entertainment’.

Actor Bhaswar Chatterjee shared a picture of his make-up conforming to social distancing norms. In the picture the make-up man was seen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Official statement

West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum general secretary Arindam Ganguly also commented on the development. “Shooting resumed after over two-and-half months break today (Thursday). Artistes turned up according to call time,” said Ganguly.

Representatives from the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum were present at the meeting held Wednesday.

Medical insurance

“We have got definite assurance from the other side that processing of medical insurance papers is on. Every artiste participating in the shooting will be covered from the first day,” Ganguly said.

Channels and producers will pay 50 per cent and 40 per cent respectively of the insurance premium. The rest 10 per cent will be paid by the forum. There were other mutually agreed decisions. Among them were not having artists under 10 years of age and wearing masks on the floor.

Government notification

The West Bengal government had issued a notification May 30. It allowed shootings for serials, web series, and feature films from June 1 with the gathering of a maximum of 35 people.