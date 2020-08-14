Rayagada: Local police Friday cracked a case wherein Rs 24 lakh was said to have been looted from a man.

The cops have arrested an employee of a cash management firm and his three accomplices in this connection. The employee himself did orchestrate the entire drama of him being robbed by miscreants August 11, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Anil Kumar Garadia (32), Bibek Garadia (22), Bapi Mishal (28) and Sudhansu Mishal (20). Police recovered cash amounting to Rs 23, 99,797 from them and also seized a Pulsar motorcycle from their possession.

Anil was an employee of a cash management firm. While carrying Rs 24 lakh on his own August 11, he devised a plan and accordingly informed his three friends to loot him.

And the trio too did as per the plan. Anil lodged an FIR with Rayagada police that three bike-borne miscreants snatched the bag containing the money from him by brandishing weapons at a place near FCI godown.

On the basis of the report, police launched an investigation. Their first suspect was none but Anil. And as the investigation proceeded the entire drama unfolded.

PNN