New Delhi: Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has hit out at Marcus Stoinis for his sudden retirement from ODIs and questioned the timing of the decision and its impact on the team.

Stoinis, who was initially named in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, announced his retirement from the format last week, forcing selectors to scramble for a replacement.

Speaking on ESPN Australia’s Around The Wicket podcast, Finch expressed his disappointment over the lack of prior communication from Stoinis to the team management. He believes the all-rounder should have given coach Andrew McDonald and captain Steve Smith a heads-up before being selected for the squad.

“When you’ve had the faith put in you by the selection, the coach, and the captain—maybe a little bit more of a heads-up? Saying, ‘You know, this is what I am thinking.’ I would be surprised if it was an off-the-cuff decision as well. I’m sure there would have been planning down the track, and conversations between Andrew McDonald and Marcus Stoinis to try to get to the decision,” Finch said.

The all-rounder was part of Australia’s white-ball series against Pakistan, followed by the Big Bash League and then the SA20 in South Africa. With the IPL scheduled immediately after the Champions Trophy, Finch believes the prospect of being on the road for nearly five months might have contributed to Stoinis stepping away from ODIs.

“At the end of the day, each player has the opportunity to decide what their fate is going forward. If you look at Marcus Stoinis over the last couple of years, he’s preferred to play the T20 route. Being in Pakistan, then straight to India after a summer of cricket at home—that can potentially be four to five months on the road. Maybe that contributed to the decision,” Finch added.

Following Stoinis’ withdrawal, Australia named all-rounder Aaron Hardie as his replacement while finalising their 15-member squad Wednesday.

IANS