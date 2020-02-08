Bhadrak: The transport department of Odisha has imposed a penalty of Rs 42,500 on a minor for riding a two-wheeler without helmet and necessary documents.

“A challan of Rs 42,500 was issued to the minor by Bhadrak RTO in Ranigadia locality under Bhandaripokhari block in the district,” an official of the state transport authority said.

The official said that the boy was nabbed during a regular checking while he was riding the motorbike without a helmet.

Upon enquiry, it was found that the boy also did not have a driving license. The challan was issued under sections 194D (riding without helmet by driver and pillion) and under other relevant sections.

PNN