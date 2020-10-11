Baripada: Students of North Odisha University Sunday lodged an FIR against vice-chancellor Pradeep Kumar Chand and registrar Pramod Satapathy at Baripada Town Police for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have lodged an FIR against Chand and Satapathy under Epidemic Diseases Act as they were not wearing masks and avoided social distancing while discussing with protesting students,” a first-year student of PG course in the university Chitteswar Behera said.

According to a source, the students of the university are on a strike from last four days demanding waiver of readmission fees amid COVID-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, registrar Satapathy said, “The charges levelled against me are baseless. I was wearing a mask while discussing with the protesting students”.

