Bhubaneswar: The Capital Police Station Wednesday registered a case on the alleged disappearance of some important inquiry commission reports from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMD) during the change of government in 2024.

The reports had been submitted during the tenure of BJD.

The FIR was lodged by Sarat Chandra Marandi, a Joint Secretary in the Home Department.

He alleged that two important documents on the Naidu Commission Report on VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati murder case and subsequent communal riot in Kandhamal in 2008, and the RDC Inquiry report into the Sum Hospital fire incident of 2016, have gone missing from the CMO.

Inspector B B Hota will investigate the matter.

The complainant mentioned that the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two reports create a reasonable suspicion that the documents may have been intentionally removed, retained, concealed, destroyed or otherwise unlawfully dealt with.

As the reports were very important, their disappearance from official custody is a matter of serious public concern requiring thorough investigation, the complainant said.

The facts and circumstances disclose a reasonable ground for suspecting commission of cognizable offences relating to unauthorised removal, criminal breach of trust, concealment andor destruction of official records, the FIR said.

The issue was recently raised by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Responding to the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had said that if the allegations are true, the government would not hesitate to inquire into the matter.

However, the opposition BJD alleged that the government was misleading the people by raising the issue.