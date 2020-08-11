New Delhi: The FIR lodged in Patna in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in Mumbai is legal and valid, the Bihar government told the Supreme Court, Tuesday. The Bihar government alleged that there was non-cooperation from Maharashtra police in the case. Even Rajput’s post-mortem report was not given to the state police by the Maharashtra police, the Bihar government said.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Bihar government, that no FIR has been lodged in Mumbai yet on Rajput’s death. He refuted the allegation of political pressure, bias and influence made by actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The hearing was being held on Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting the actor’s suicide, from Patna to Mumbai.

Singh strongly refuted the allegation that the FIR in Patna was lodged at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister, and referred to the quarantining of a senior police officer from the state in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Chakraborty, told the bench that the FIR lodged by Rajput’s father against the actress has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi was appearing in the case for Maharashtra. He told the bench that he is opposing the jurisdiction of Bihar in investigating the case.

The bench told Divan that in the petition filed by Chakraborty, there is a request related to the CBI investigation. “It is another aspect how the CBI will come in,” it said.