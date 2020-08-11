Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Tuesday actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani. The Enforcement Directorate also interrogated his manager Shruti Modi and elder sister Meetu Singh. The questionings are being done in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Rajput’s death.

In a separate development, ED has confiscated two mobile phones belonging to actress Rhea Chakraborty. In addition the ED has also confiscated two other mobiles belonging to Rhea’s brother Showik and father Indrajit. The ED will examine the call list in the phones. The probe agency has also taken two laptops and two I-pads belonging to Rhea and her family members. All those will be sent for forensic tests.

Pithani and Modi arrived at the office of the central probe agency around 11.00am in response to their scheduled summons. Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh reached the ED office a little after 1.00pm. She was escorted by women officials of the Mumbai Police to the ED office. This is the first time that a member of Rajput’s family is appearing before the ED. Rajput has four sisters.

Both Pithani and Modi were questioned by the agency Monday. Their statements were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Modi was questioned last week as well.

Pithani, an IT professional, had told various news channels that he was present in the Bandra flat June 14 when Rajput allegedly hanged himself.

Monday, the ED had questioned Rhea, the prime accused in the case, for about nine hours. The 28-year-old has been questioned for around 18-19 hours till now. Her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik have also been questioned for various lengths of time earlier.

Rhea and her family are expected to be called in for questioning again. A friend of Rajput to whom officials said a payment has been made from the actor’s account may also be called in.