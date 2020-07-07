Bhubaneswar: A social activist here Tuesday lodged an FIR against Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary alleging violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The complainant accused Chaudhary of participating in public gatherings and series of other violations during the weekend lockdown.

Sanjukta Panigrahi, the activist and a member of Civil Society here, filed the FIR against the BMC Commissioner at Capital Police station. In the FIR, Sanjukta alleged that the BMC Commissioner conducted a series of interactions and meetings with senior citizens at different places in the city during the two-day shutdown and also attended public gatherings in different parks here.

“As the senior citizens are quite vulnerable to the dreaded disease, the Chief Minister has advised them not to step out and stay safe. Astonishingly, Chaudhary, who has been appointed to enforce and monitor Covid-19 guidelines, blatantly violated the guidelines during shutdown and posed serious threat to the spread of the virus and endangered public life,” the FIR mentioned.

It’s worth mentioning the BMC Commissioner, Saturday, had addressed an awareness gathering here over Sachetak App which had about 100 citizens participating including 50 senior citizens.

Stating clause 8(e) of the government order, which prohibits congregation of more than seven persons, Sanjukta requested the police to start an inquiry and take legal action against him.

However, refuting the allegations, Chaudhary stated that certain provisions allow a municipal commissioner to conduct a gathering that is beneficial for the public. “We are most concerned about the safety of our people. The public meets have been arranged for creating awareness among senior citizens who are most vulnerable to the disease and it was done with proper social distancing,” he added.