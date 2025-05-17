Cuttack: A fire broke out in a biscuit factory in Jagatpur Industrial area in Odisha’s Cuttack district Saturday, a fire officer said.

Though most of the properties at the biscuit factory were damaged in the blaze but there was no loss of life, said assistant fire officer Sanjiv Kumar Behera.

He said the fire could be due to a short circuit.

The officer said the fire has been controlled.

Three fire brigade teams from Chauliaganj and Cuttack fire stations were engaged in the firefighting operation.

