Paradip: A fire broke out at a cargo ship docked in Paradip Port in Odisha while loading of thermal coal, officials said Sunday.

The blaze erupted at 12.55 am when thermal coal was being loaded onto Eco Colonel Monorvia through a conveyor belt at Chennai Radha berth, they said.

The ship was then brought to the CQ-2 berth and the coal was removed from the ship and water sprinkled on the hot coal by fire service personnel, the officials said, adding it was doused at 2.10 am.

Fire service officials suspect that the blaze erupted as water was not sprinkled on the coal before loading it.

“The blaze has been doused completely. An investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the incident,” Paradip Port’s traffic manager G Edison said.

PTI