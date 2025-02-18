Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at the Odisha Secretariat Tuesday afternoon, damaging several pieces of critical equipment. The incident occurred around 4:38 p.m. in the upper premises of the Cooperative Department.

Upon being alerted, two fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control. While an electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, the exact cause has yet to be determined.

Following the incident, panic spread among employees in the affected department and nearby offices. After the fire department disconnected the electricity supply, officials and staff were seen moving about in confusion.

Notably, similar fire incidents have occurred at the Secretariat multiple times in the past. Previously, a fire in the Revenue Department destroyed crucial documents. On October 3, 2023, a sudden fire broke out in the chamber of the Revenue Minister and nearby offices, leaving employees startled and struggling to determine the cause.