Balasore: A major fire broke out at Balasore sub-registrar’s office Monday night at about 9:45pm.

A large number of official documents and official papers were gutted in the blaze, said a source. That said, there have been no human casualties in the incident.

On being informed, two teams of fire services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. While the actual reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, many suspect that a short circuit could have led to the incident.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and carried out an assessment of the losses.

