Baripada: Properties worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at a carton factory near Manchabandha on the outskirts of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district.

Around 4-5 trucks of cartons were gutted inside five rooms. The factory has eight rooms in total.

According to locals, family members of the factory owner, who reside on the upper floor, spotted smoke emanating from the factory at the wee hours of Tuesday.

On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to douse the flames. It took them hours to bring the raging fire under control.

The intensity of the fire was such that it took hours for fire brigade to douse the flames. The estimated loss of properties is in lakhs, the owner of the factory said. Short-circuit is presumed to be the reason for the incident.

