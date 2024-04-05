Kesinga: A pick-up truck carrying cotton sacks caught fire in Karlabhadi village under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district Friday.

The blaze, believed to be caused by a short circuit after the vehicle (OD 08M 3199) came into contact with a low-hanging electric wire, was extinguished by Kesinga fire brigade who arrived promptly after being alerted by local residents.

The blaze erupted when cotton sacks inside a pick-up truck (registration number OD 08M 3199) ignited due to a short circuit upon contact with an electric wire.

Prompt action was taken by individuals present at the scene who immediately alerted the Kesinga fire services personnel.

Firefighters swiftly arrived and extinguished the flames.

Substantial damage, estimated at 80-90 per cent, was inflicted upon the sacks within the vehicle, although the full extent is yet to be determined.

Locals attributed the accident to the presence of high-voltage electricity wires along the village road, a concern that has been repeatedly raised with the electricity department to no avail. Villagers contend that such incidents stem from the department’s negligence. An ongoing investigation aims to ascertain the cause of the short circuit.

*Tumeswar Sahu