Amaravati: Huge flames following a gas leak from a well of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Ambedkar Konaseema district Monday sent people into a state of panic, forcing authorities to evacuate residents of nearby villages.

Panic gripped Irusumanda and the surrounding villages in Malikipuram Mandal following a massive gas leak from a well of the ONGC.

The crude-mixed gas suddenly erupted while repair works were underway using a workover rig after the well had temporarily halted production. A powerful blowout released a massive volume of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air.

Local officials said the leaked gas soon caught fire, with flames erupting at the site. Thick clouds of gas and smoke spread across Irusumanda and the surrounding areas like dense fog, officials said.

The authorities were evacuating people in a five-kilometer radius.

Massive flames spread rapidly, engulfing the nearby coconut trees. About 500 trees were reduced to ashes.

As a safety precaution, authorities issued announcements via loudspeakers instructing residents of three nearby villages to avoid using electricity, switching on appliances, or lighting stoves to prevent further ignition.

An emergency response team of ONGC, along with senior officials, rushed to the village after they were alerted by revenue officials. Efforts were underway to cap the gas leak.

There was chaos as the people left their homes in panic on seeing huge flames and hearing the loud explosions. Fire services personnel, police and officials of other departments rushed to the village.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police were monitoring the situation

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the gas leak. He spoke to ministers K. Atchannaidu and Vasamsetti Subhash, and other officials.

The ministers informed the CM that they had already spoken with local officials regarding the leak and instructed them to intensify relief efforts.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that villagers do not face any difficulties and to evacuate them to safe areas. He also instructed them to bring the leak under control immediately.

The CM advised the ministers and officials to maintain continuous coordination with district officials and ONGC representatives.

