Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to issue fire safety certificates for industries, commercial establishments and business houses online only. The decision was taken in accordance with the State Reform Action Plan and District Level Business Action Reform Plan.

Business units are no longer required to get in touch with authorities physically except in cases where inspection/site visit is mandated by law.

The Home department has recently issued a notification to this effect. “Fire services for industries, commercial establishments, and businesses shall be dealt with online web-systems only and any function with the offline mode is dispensed forthwith,” the notification said.

Fire safety certificates downloaded from the portal will be valid across the state.

Submission of physical/manual application to the authorities in addition to online application is not necessary now. No physical copies of documents will be required which was uploaded by the applicant at the time of submission of the online application. The applications will be disposed of within the stipulated timeline.

All authorities have been asked to accept downloaded and digitally signed certificates from the portal as valid and not ask for physically signed/stamped certificates.

However, the applicant will have to produce an authentic copy of the respective documents on demand by the appropriate authority during inspection/site visit.

The state government is implementing the business reforms to enhance its borrowing capacity. While allowing the states to borrow up to 5 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) in the current year instead of the existing 3 per cent, the Centre has set certain conditions for the states.

The conditions include the implementation of ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme, the introduction of reforms in the energy sector for power distribution companies and steps to increase revenue of urban local bodies and improve ease of doing business.