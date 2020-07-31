Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Friday, launched ‘Odisha Agni Shama Seva’ portal of the Fire Services department to facilitate issuance of fire safety certificates to different categories of buildings in the state.

The online system has been evolved to allow the users to prevent their physical visits to the offices to get the required approvals. Now, the users can log onto the website and seek their certification on a real time basis.

“This is a priority area of my government under 5T Initiatives that aim at bringing Transformation in governance through parameters of Technology, Teamwork, Transparency and Time,” Patnaik said.

The CM said that eight important services would be available to the people through the portal and it is likely to aid different segments of buildings.

“Eight services could be availed by the citizens online including Fire Safety Certificates for high-rise buildings, multiplexes, shopping malls and clinical establishments and others,” he said.

The government claims that while eight important services are made available through the portal in the initial phase, other services will be added in the next phase October 2, 2020 to allow the people to get most of the Fire Services department related works accomplished online.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that providing online approval to the general public is a significant step forward in providing hassle-free services to the public.

State Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, meanwhile, applauded the works of the State Fire Service department for rendering their services during disasters. He said that the Fire Services personnel recently worked well in the cyclone Amphan and also helped the neighbouring states. He also said that it will be developed into a multi-sectoral response force in the days to come.